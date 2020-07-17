Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6351 Stonefly Dr Available 08/01/20 Near New 4bdrm D20 Home in Wolf Ranch - You will love the unique floor plan in this nearly new 4bd home In Remington at Wolf Ranch. The main level features an open floor plan with a gorgeous modern kitchen, LVP wood flooring, an office with French doors, powder bath, and casual dining. Modern colors and appliances coupled with an open and bright feel make this a desirable rental in the District 20 school boundaries.



The upstairs features an enormous open area/family room that is truly unique and makes for fabulous entertainment space for watching movies, a play area, or a large bonus room. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a full 5 pc master suite. The 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level are also large rooms. There is also a guest bath and laundry room all on the upper level. You will love this unique floor plan with an upper level that is spacious and versatile.



In the finished basement is another large bedroom and bathroom and a family room. Plenty of storage space as well



The patio door off the casual dining leads to the nice sized backyard and patio area. Great views of Pikes Peak to the West and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, playing, dining, of just kicking back and enjoying the beautiful view and amazing weather. 3 car tandem garage



Located in a newer neighborhood with easy access to Powers and Woodmen (2 major arterial routes) making for easy commutes to any of the military installations, downtown Colorado Springs, or Monument. There are schools, restaurants, entertainment, retail and use about anything you need in close proximity.



To schedule a showing or to apply visit www.Timberlinepm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5842195)