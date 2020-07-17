All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6351 Stonefly Dr

6351 Stonefly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6351 Stonefly Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6351 Stonefly Dr Available 08/01/20 Near New 4bdrm D20 Home in Wolf Ranch - You will love the unique floor plan in this nearly new 4bd home In Remington at Wolf Ranch. The main level features an open floor plan with a gorgeous modern kitchen, LVP wood flooring, an office with French doors, powder bath, and casual dining. Modern colors and appliances coupled with an open and bright feel make this a desirable rental in the District 20 school boundaries.

The upstairs features an enormous open area/family room that is truly unique and makes for fabulous entertainment space for watching movies, a play area, or a large bonus room. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a full 5 pc master suite. The 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level are also large rooms. There is also a guest bath and laundry room all on the upper level. You will love this unique floor plan with an upper level that is spacious and versatile.

In the finished basement is another large bedroom and bathroom and a family room. Plenty of storage space as well

The patio door off the casual dining leads to the nice sized backyard and patio area. Great views of Pikes Peak to the West and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, playing, dining, of just kicking back and enjoying the beautiful view and amazing weather. 3 car tandem garage

Located in a newer neighborhood with easy access to Powers and Woodmen (2 major arterial routes) making for easy commutes to any of the military installations, downtown Colorado Springs, or Monument. There are schools, restaurants, entertainment, retail and use about anything you need in close proximity.

To schedule a showing or to apply visit www.Timberlinepm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 Stonefly Dr have any available units?
6351 Stonefly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 Stonefly Dr have?
Some of 6351 Stonefly Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 Stonefly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6351 Stonefly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 Stonefly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6351 Stonefly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6351 Stonefly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6351 Stonefly Dr offers parking.
Does 6351 Stonefly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 Stonefly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 Stonefly Dr have a pool?
No, 6351 Stonefly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6351 Stonefly Dr have accessible units?
No, 6351 Stonefly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 Stonefly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6351 Stonefly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
