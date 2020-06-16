All apartments in Colorado Springs
6220 Sandside View - 1

6220 Sandside View · (907) 268-9344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6220 Sandside View, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Available July 1. Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse in a Gated Community located within Stetson Hills Area. Open kitchen, dinning and living room plan with wood floors. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms to include large master with attached bath and walk in closet. Utilities not included. Central air, heat and ceiling fans; washer/dryer included; 2 car garage; No pets allowed.

Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have any available units?
6220 Sandside View - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have?
Some of 6220 Sandside View - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Sandside View - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Sandside View - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Sandside View - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Sandside View - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Sandside View - 1 does offer parking.
Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6220 Sandside View - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have a pool?
No, 6220 Sandside View - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 6220 Sandside View - 1 has accessible units.
Does 6220 Sandside View - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Sandside View - 1 has units with dishwashers.
