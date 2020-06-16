6220 Sandside View - 1

Amenities
Coming Available July 1. Spacious 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhouse in a Gated Community located within Stetson Hills Area. Open kitchen, dinning and living room plan with wood floors. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms to include large master with attached bath and walk in closet. Utilities not included. Central air, heat and ceiling fans; washer/dryer included; 2 car garage; No pets allowed.
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.