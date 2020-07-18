5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming Semi Custom Home - Charming semi-custom 2-story on a gorgeous lot!! Vaulted ceilings, tons of windows, and views! Living room w/wood FP, dining area with walk-out, kitchen with a counter bar * 2 bedrooms on the main level adjoin to a private bath. Main level powder room. Upper-level master suite with a full bath, walk-in closet, and walk-out to a private deck. Loft with walk-out to a covered deck with serene mountain views! Fully landscaped with low maintenance material. Plenty of room for entertaining & outdoor enjoyment! Three car garage with shelving* Energy efficient solar hot water system* Enjoy Colorado living near walking trails, shopping, entertainment, and the Powers Corridor.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5896709)