Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR

5292 Cracker Barrel Cir · (719) 884-0748
Location

5292 Cracker Barrel Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Semi Custom Home - Charming semi-custom 2-story on a gorgeous lot!! Vaulted ceilings, tons of windows, and views! Living room w/wood FP, dining area with walk-out, kitchen with a counter bar * 2 bedrooms on the main level adjoin to a private bath. Main level powder room. Upper-level master suite with a full bath, walk-in closet, and walk-out to a private deck. Loft with walk-out to a covered deck with serene mountain views! Fully landscaped with low maintenance material. Plenty of room for entertaining & outdoor enjoyment! Three car garage with shelving* Energy efficient solar hot water system* Enjoy Colorado living near walking trails, shopping, entertainment, and the Powers Corridor.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have any available units?
5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have?
Some of 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR offers parking.
Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have a pool?
No, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have accessible units?
No, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
