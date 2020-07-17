All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

5247 Prairie Grass Ln

5247 Prairie Grass Lane · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5247 Prairie Grass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
An outstanding two story home near Powers and Stetson Hills! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property features a fenced yard and small patio. Sorry, no air conditioning at this property. 1,642 sq. ft. of living space. District 49 schools. One pet may be allowed with additional $500 deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 8/13/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have any available units?
5247 Prairie Grass Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have?
Some of 5247 Prairie Grass Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5247 Prairie Grass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5247 Prairie Grass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5247 Prairie Grass Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln offers parking.
Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have a pool?
No, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have accessible units?
No, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5247 Prairie Grass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5247 Prairie Grass Ln has units with dishwashers.
