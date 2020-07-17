5247 Prairie Grass Ln

Amenities

An outstanding two story home near Powers and Stetson Hills! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property features a fenced yard and small patio. Sorry, no air conditioning at this property. 1,642 sq. ft. of living space. District 49 schools. One pet may be allowed with additional $500 deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 8/13/20



This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.