pinon valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Pinon Valley, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5150 Sevenoaks Dr.
5150 Sevenoaks Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
3650 sqft
Nice 5 Bedroom home Located in Pion Bluffs! Check it out! Available in July - This home offers views of Pikes Peak an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings this 5 bedrooms and 4 baths home has the master bedroom on the main level, located on a cul
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5807 Chokecherry Dr
5807 Chokecherry Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Available 04/08/20 Chokecherry - Property Id: 237597 This is a 2 story with a partial finished basement. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 car garage and fenced private backyard. Available April8, 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of Pinon Valley
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2027 Bristlecone Dr
2027 Bristlecone Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1170 sqft
Two-story style Townhome in Rockrimmon area with Central AC, and deck with Amazing views! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, Living room with gas fireplace, dining room, Kitchen with range, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1845 Montura View
1845 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1111 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1845 Montura View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1876 Montura View
1876 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1111 sqft
Nicely designed open, flowing floorplan, tandem garage, skylights in dining area and hallway, Living room walks out to covered balcony with storage area.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6962 Peyote Way
6962 Peyote Way, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
976 sqft
2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom unit located in the desirable Rockrimmon area! Home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and door to private, fenced backyard area. Wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3830 Brushland Court
3830 Brushland Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
5462 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 Brushland Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Montura View #204
2025 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1111 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 3 Car Garage - This upper unit 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo has an open floor plan that is great for entertaining,. Newer carpet, paint, and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Pinon Valley
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
79 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
