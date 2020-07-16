4871 Bluestem Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This cozy townhome with 2 bedrooms, upper level loft, 1 ½ bathrooms & 1 car garage is ready for you - $1,300!

Sorry, this house has NO A/C!



The owner allows 1 small dog up to 25 lbs. with a monthly pet fee of $50 - but no cats allowed.



SORRY, NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED!



The main/lower level features:

• Kitchen with honey oak cabinets, large stainless-steel farmhouse kitchen sink, fridge, range and free-standing microwave (10 x 7)

• Eating nook with walk-out to small patio (8 x 8)

• Large living room with wood burning fireplace (13 x 11)

• Powder room

• Access to the oversized 1 car garage



The upper level features:

• Primary bedroom with walk-in closet (15 x 11)

• 2nd bedroom (12 x 9)

• Loft (10 x 9)

• Full bathroom

• Laundry with washer and dryer

• Lining closet



More features:

• HOA takes care of lawn & trash removal.

• Close to Powers Blvd., shopping, parks, schools, and military bases.



*** This home has NO A/C in case this matters to you. ***



Here is a video tour to check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYbirSYkq_E



Application fee is $45 per adult. If you would like to view our minimum requirements for qualification, please go directly to our website and find the home under “Rentals”, click on “apply” and it will take you to our application page with those details.

If these terms work for you and you would like to schedule a showing please call 719-598-2455 to schedule a showing.



https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ppar/5319847



No Cats Allowed



