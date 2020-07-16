All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4871 Bluestem Drive

4871 Bluestem Drive · (719) 598-2455
Location

4871 Bluestem Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Old Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4871 Bluestem Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cozy townhome with 2 bedrooms, upper level loft, 1 ½ bathrooms & 1 car garage is ready for you - $1,300! - This cozy townhome with 2 bedrooms, upper level loft, 1 ½ bathrooms & 1 car garage is ready for you - $1,300!
Sorry, this house has NO A/C!

The owner allows 1 small dog up to 25 lbs. with a monthly pet fee of $50 - but no cats allowed.

SORRY, NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED!

The main/lower level features:
• Kitchen with honey oak cabinets, large stainless-steel farmhouse kitchen sink, fridge, range and free-standing microwave (10 x 7)
• Eating nook with walk-out to small patio (8 x 8)
• Large living room with wood burning fireplace (13 x 11)
• Powder room
• Access to the oversized 1 car garage

The upper level features:
• Primary bedroom with walk-in closet (15 x 11)
• 2nd bedroom (12 x 9)
• Loft (10 x 9)
• Full bathroom
• Laundry with washer and dryer
• Lining closet

More features:
• HOA takes care of lawn & trash removal.
• Close to Powers Blvd., shopping, parks, schools, and military bases.

*** This home has NO A/C in case this matters to you. ***

Here is a video tour to check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYbirSYkq_E

Application fee is $45 per adult. If you would like to view our minimum requirements for qualification, please go directly to our website and find the home under “Rentals”, click on “apply” and it will take you to our application page with those details.
If these terms work for you and you would like to schedule a showing please call 719-598-2455 to schedule a showing.

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ppar/5319847

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3858555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4871 Bluestem Drive have any available units?
4871 Bluestem Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4871 Bluestem Drive have?
Some of 4871 Bluestem Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4871 Bluestem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4871 Bluestem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 Bluestem Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 Bluestem Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4871 Bluestem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4871 Bluestem Drive offers parking.
Does 4871 Bluestem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4871 Bluestem Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 Bluestem Drive have a pool?
No, 4871 Bluestem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4871 Bluestem Drive have accessible units?
No, 4871 Bluestem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 Bluestem Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4871 Bluestem Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
