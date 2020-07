Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home! This well maintained town home has two bedrooms, three baths, and a large finished basement which could be used as a third bedroom. The living room has a wood burning fireplace with newer carpet & paint throughout the home. A washer and dryer unit are included as well as two parking space in front. 1 dog under 35 lbs is acceptable. Available 7/6!!