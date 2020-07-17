Rent Calculator
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3854 Swainson Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3854 Swainson Drive
3854 Swainson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3854 Swainson Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath in East Colorado Springs. Availability date is subject to change.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have any available units?
3854 Swainson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colorado Springs, CO
.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 3854 Swainson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Swainson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Swainson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs
.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3854 Swainson Drive offers parking.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have a pool?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 Swainson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 Swainson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
