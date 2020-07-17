All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3755 Misty Meadows Drive

3755 Misty Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd!

Nice 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with a 2 car garage in Briargate! 2 Story-4 level home, family room with fireplace, finished basement, completely remodeled kitchen, newly painted and new carpet throughout. Home is set up with solar panels to cut utility costs but home does not have air conditioning. Located near Lexington and Rangewood with easy access to the Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, schools, parks, shopping, entertainment with great view of the Rockies! Lower level has a walkout off the family room! Much to see in this home! School District 20.

NO PETS per the owner.

As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate, smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2459279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have any available units?
3755 Misty Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have?
Some of 3755 Misty Meadows Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Misty Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Misty Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Misty Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Misty Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 Misty Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
