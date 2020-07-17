3755 Misty Meadows Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet range

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd!



Nice 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with a 2 car garage in Briargate! 2 Story-4 level home, family room with fireplace, finished basement, completely remodeled kitchen, newly painted and new carpet throughout. Home is set up with solar panels to cut utility costs but home does not have air conditioning. Located near Lexington and Rangewood with easy access to the Air Force Academy, Peterson AFB, schools, parks, shopping, entertainment with great view of the Rockies! Lower level has a walkout off the family room! Much to see in this home! School District 20.



NO PETS per the owner.



As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate, smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.



(RLNE2459279)