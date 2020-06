3435 REBECCA LANE UNIT #G

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH CONDO - UTILITIES INCLUDED - LOVELY UPDATED AND READY TO MOVE IN!

THIS UPPER LEVEL UNIT HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH

THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND CEILING FAN FLOWS INTO A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, WHITE CABINETS AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - THE WIDE PLANK FLOOR AND THE WOODEN CEILING WITH CAN LIGHTING COMPLETE THE MODERN LOOK



BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE BRAND NEW CARPET AND GORGEOUS BARN DOOR STYLE CLOSETS AND THE NICELY REDONE BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY AND A BATH TUB TO RELAX IN IS JUST OFF THE HALL



ENJOY NICE EVENINGS OUTSIDE ON YOUR DECK



THE HOA TAKES CARE OF THE COMMON AREA AND THE CONDO COMES WITH ASSIGNED PARKING



THERE IS A COMMON LAUNDRY AREA RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER - NO HOOKUPS IN THE CONDO!

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!



THIS LOVELY HOME IS LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO PALMER PARK



A SMALL DOG UP TO 20 LBS OR UP TO 2 CATS ON APPROVAL WITH A $400.00 PET DEPOSIT PER PET



QUALIFICATIONS TO RENT THIS HOME ARE A CREDIT OF 650, A CLEAR BACKGROUND AND 3 TIMES THE INCOME VS THE RENT



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT THE PROPERTY



VISIT CRYSTALPPM. COM FOR ALL DETAILS, PICTURES, A VIDEO TOUR OF THE HOME AND TO APPLY.

CONTACT ISABEL@CRYSTALPPM.COM TO INQUIRE



(RLNE5815968)