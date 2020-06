Amenities

Two story stucco home with 3 car garage on huge lot. Large country kitchen with upgraded appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom with attached bath. There is a family room, fourth bedroom and storage in the finished basement. Private fenced backyard with 30x12 patio. Three car garage with built in cabinets. Close to bases, shopping, dining, schools and parks!