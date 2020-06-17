31 W Fountain Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

You won't beat this price for the location and size of this home! Located close to all the downtown has to offer, this home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookup. Lawn maintenance provided in the price of rent! 876 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. One small dog under 30 lbs. or two cats will be allowed with additional deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 5/14/20



Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property at this time. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting "sight unseen." As soon as showings are available, this statement will be removed from our marketing. Thank you for your understanding.