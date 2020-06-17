All apartments in Colorado Springs
31 W Fountain Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:38 PM

31 W Fountain Blvd

31 West Fountain Boulevard · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 West Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Downtown Colorado Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
You won't beat this price for the location and size of this home! Located close to all the downtown has to offer, this home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookup. Lawn maintenance provided in the price of rent! 876 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. One small dog under 30 lbs. or two cats will be allowed with additional deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 5/14/20

Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property at this time. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting "sight unseen." As soon as showings are available, this statement will be removed from our marketing. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 W Fountain Blvd have any available units?
31 W Fountain Blvd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 W Fountain Blvd have?
Some of 31 W Fountain Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 W Fountain Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
31 W Fountain Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 W Fountain Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 W Fountain Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 31 W Fountain Blvd offer parking?
No, 31 W Fountain Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 31 W Fountain Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 W Fountain Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 W Fountain Blvd have a pool?
No, 31 W Fountain Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 31 W Fountain Blvd have accessible units?
No, 31 W Fountain Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 31 W Fountain Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 W Fountain Blvd has units with dishwashers.
