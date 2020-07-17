All apartments in Colorado Springs
305 E Las Animas St

305 East Las Animas Street · (719) 260-6871
Location

305 East Las Animas Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Downtown Colorado Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 305 E Las Animas St · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2371 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Townhouse Downtown Colorado Springs!! - Available NOW!

Very nice townhome in downtown Colorado Springs. Must see while it lasts-don't wait!

Features upgraded wood floors on main level, granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bath with ceramic tile or wood on all bathroom floors. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a great room, stainless steel appliance and a washer and dryer included!! Each room has its own closet and two are large walk-in closets. 2371 square feet!! Has central AC, but also has a gas fireplace for those chilly nights looking at Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain from inside this beautiful home. The garage will easily fit two cars and several other toys such as motorcycles or bicycles.

Within blocks of downtown restaurants, amenities, nightlife, running/biking trails, green space and a park with a playground.
Easy access to Interstate 25 and Highway 24. Hassle free living as all exterior maintenance, snow removal (greater than 2"), yard work, and trash service is included in the rent. Built in 2007 and in School District 11.

NO PETS.

As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate, smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2262318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Las Animas St have any available units?
305 E Las Animas St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E Las Animas St have?
Some of 305 E Las Animas St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Las Animas St currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Las Animas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Las Animas St pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Las Animas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 305 E Las Animas St offer parking?
Yes, 305 E Las Animas St offers parking.
Does 305 E Las Animas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 E Las Animas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Las Animas St have a pool?
No, 305 E Las Animas St does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Las Animas St have accessible units?
No, 305 E Las Animas St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Las Animas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E Las Animas St does not have units with dishwashers.
