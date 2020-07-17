305 E Las Animas St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Townhouse Downtown Colorado Springs!! - Available NOW!



Very nice townhome in downtown Colorado Springs. Must see while it lasts-don't wait!



Features upgraded wood floors on main level, granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bath with ceramic tile or wood on all bathroom floors. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a great room, stainless steel appliance and a washer and dryer included!! Each room has its own closet and two are large walk-in closets. 2371 square feet!! Has central AC, but also has a gas fireplace for those chilly nights looking at Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain from inside this beautiful home. The garage will easily fit two cars and several other toys such as motorcycles or bicycles.



Within blocks of downtown restaurants, amenities, nightlife, running/biking trails, green space and a park with a playground.

Easy access to Interstate 25 and Highway 24. Hassle free living as all exterior maintenance, snow removal (greater than 2"), yard work, and trash service is included in the rent. Built in 2007 and in School District 11.



NO PETS.



As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate, smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2262318)