3020 E Bijou Street Unit 4B.

3020 E Bijou Street # 4b - Property Id: 301255



This Condo is located in the Aspen Garden Condominiums is clean and like new * Located on the second of three floors. this condo includes: Family Room with walkout to patio with a view of Cheyenne Mountain; Kitchen has a dishwasher, microwave, fridge, plenty of cabinets and counter space, pantry, and eating nook; Two bedrooms and one full bathroom complete this Condo * Exciting features include: Vinyl windows throughout; New Carpet; New paint throughout; Radiant Heat; Wall Unit A/C; One assigned parking spot * HOA includes: Utilities Heat & Water, Covenant Enforcement, Exterior Maintenance, Snow Removal & Trash * Shared Laundry Room and personal storage locker & Bike Storage are located on the first floor * Close to Downtown, Ft. Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, shopping, Citadel Mall, Walmart, public transportation, and dining.

No Pets Allowed



