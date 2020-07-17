2628 W Pikes Peak Ave

Amenities

Old Colorado City 2B 2B with garage - Property Id: 308974



Great duplex in the heart of Old Colorado City! Completely renovated bathrooms in 2015. Modern open floor plan. Great views from kitchen and living room. Oversized garaged. Walk to restaurants, shops, and bars in Old Colorado City! 1 mile to Garden of the Gods and Red Rocks Open Space. 5 minute bike or drive to downtown. Awesome location!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Would consider $1400/month for 2 year lease.

