Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2628 W Pikes Peak Ave

2628 W Pikes Peak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2628 W Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old Colorado City 2B 2B with garage - Property Id: 308974

Great duplex in the heart of Old Colorado City! Completely renovated bathrooms in 2015. Modern open floor plan. Great views from kitchen and living room. Oversized garaged. Walk to restaurants, shops, and bars in Old Colorado City! 1 mile to Garden of the Gods and Red Rocks Open Space. 5 minute bike or drive to downtown. Awesome location!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Would consider $1400/month for 2 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308974
Property Id 308974

(RLNE5931227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have any available units?
2628 W Pikes Peak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have?
Some of 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2628 W Pikes Peak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave offers parking.
Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have a pool?
No, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have accessible units?
No, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 W Pikes Peak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
