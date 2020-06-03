All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2606 Spring Grove Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2606 Spring Grove Terrace
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

2606 Spring Grove Terrace

2606 Spring Grove Terrace · (719) 660-5223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Broadmoor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2606 Spring Grove Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2-story unit boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 1-car garage and private terrace entrance! Main level has spacious living/dining room combo w/fireplace, kitchen w/granite countertops & triple stainless steel sink, guest bedroom or office and full bath. Upper level has Master Suite and 2nd bedroom - each w/adjoining private bath & enclosed sunroom. Maintenance free living no yard to take care of and backs to open space & walking paths. Owner is installing A/C...Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have any available units?
2606 Spring Grove Terrace has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have?
Some of 2606 Spring Grove Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Spring Grove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Spring Grove Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Spring Grove Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have a pool?
No, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Spring Grove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Spring Grove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2606 Spring Grove Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity