2606 Spring Grove Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2-story unit boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, oversized 1-car garage and private terrace entrance! Main level has spacious living/dining room combo w/fireplace, kitchen w/granite countertops & triple stainless steel sink, guest bedroom or office and full bath. Upper level has Master Suite and 2nd bedroom - each w/adjoining private bath & enclosed sunroom. Maintenance free living no yard to take care of and backs to open space & walking paths. Owner is installing A/C...Come take a look!