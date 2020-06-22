2495 Maroon Bells Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1.5 Bath off Vickers/Academy - Available JUNE 12th, 2020!!



Well kept ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with 1008 square feet. Home has a neutral color scheme. Spacious kitchen features laminate flooring with large eating area, balance of home has carpet. Home also has a big back fenced yard. This home was built in 1983 and is located in school district 11. Home does not have A/C.



Owner will allow up to 2 cats and/or dogs, 35 lbs or less. Weight and quantity are both non-negotiable, per the owner. Pets must be 12 month old or older and shot record must be supplied along with pictures of the pet. A $300 Deposit per pet plus $20 per month added to rent per pet.



This is a NON SMOKING home. Smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or on the premises. The growing of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent amount and must be verifiable. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.



(RLNE3491349)