Colorado Springs, CO
2495 Maroon Bells Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2495 Maroon Bells Ave

2495 Maroon Bells Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2495 Maroon Bells Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Pulpit Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1.5 Bath off Vickers/Academy - Available JUNE 12th, 2020!!

Well kept ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with 1008 square feet. Home has a neutral color scheme. Spacious kitchen features laminate flooring with large eating area, balance of home has carpet. Home also has a big back fenced yard. This home was built in 1983 and is located in school district 11. Home does not have A/C.

Owner will allow up to 2 cats and/or dogs, 35 lbs or less. Weight and quantity are both non-negotiable, per the owner. Pets must be 12 month old or older and shot record must be supplied along with pictures of the pet. A $300 Deposit per pet plus $20 per month added to rent per pet.

This is a NON SMOKING home. Smoking of any kind is not allowed in the home or on the premises. The growing of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

Minimum acceptable credit score is 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent amount and must be verifiable. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule an appointment. We do not rent our homes sight unseen.

(RLNE3491349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have any available units?
2495 Maroon Bells Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2495 Maroon Bells Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Maroon Bells Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Maroon Bells Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave offer parking?
No, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have a pool?
No, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have accessible units?
No, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Maroon Bells Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2495 Maroon Bells Ave has units with air conditioning.
