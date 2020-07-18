All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2340 Kittridge Avenue

2340 Kittridge Avenue · (719) 592-9700
Location

2340 Kittridge Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Peregrine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2340 Kittridge Avenue · Avail. Aug 10

$2,295

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
2340 Kittridge Avenue Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Peregrine Home - * Fantastic Peregrine 5 bedroom home! *
*As you walk in, you are greeted with a formal living area w/ vaulted ceilings
*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and SS appliances.
*Eat in kitchen nook with large bay window allowing lots of natural light!
*Additional separate dining room (vaulted ceilings)
*Large family room with fireplace walks out to the backyard.
*Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, private 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet an a private balcony
*3 additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs for the kids!
*The basement features a rec room, additional bedroom and bath, hobby/office/work out room. Also a kitchenette that would make as a great mother-in-law suite (or top of the line teen hangout).
*This home is close to hiking trails, parks, tennis courts and elementary school. D-20 schools!!
*NO PETS
* MUST SEE

(RLNE5907136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have any available units?
2340 Kittridge Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have?
Some of 2340 Kittridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Kittridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Kittridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Kittridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Kittridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Kittridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
