Amenities
2340 Kittridge Avenue Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Peregrine Home - * Fantastic Peregrine 5 bedroom home! *
*As you walk in, you are greeted with a formal living area w/ vaulted ceilings
*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and SS appliances.
*Eat in kitchen nook with large bay window allowing lots of natural light!
*Additional separate dining room (vaulted ceilings)
*Large family room with fireplace walks out to the backyard.
*Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, private 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet an a private balcony
*3 additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs for the kids!
*The basement features a rec room, additional bedroom and bath, hobby/office/work out room. Also a kitchenette that would make as a great mother-in-law suite (or top of the line teen hangout).
*This home is close to hiking trails, parks, tennis courts and elementary school. D-20 schools!!
*NO PETS
* MUST SEE
(RLNE5907136)