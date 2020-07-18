Amenities

2340 Kittridge Avenue Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Peregrine Home - * Fantastic Peregrine 5 bedroom home! *

*As you walk in, you are greeted with a formal living area w/ vaulted ceilings

*Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and SS appliances.

*Eat in kitchen nook with large bay window allowing lots of natural light!

*Additional separate dining room (vaulted ceilings)

*Large family room with fireplace walks out to the backyard.

*Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, private 5 piece bathroom, walk in closet an a private balcony

*3 additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs for the kids!

*The basement features a rec room, additional bedroom and bath, hobby/office/work out room. Also a kitchenette that would make as a great mother-in-law suite (or top of the line teen hangout).

*This home is close to hiking trails, parks, tennis courts and elementary school. D-20 schools!!

*NO PETS

* MUST SEE



