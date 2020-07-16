All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2296 Gilpin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2296 Gilpin Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:45 PM

2296 Gilpin Avenue

2296 Gilpin Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1961645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage. The main level boasts a very spacious living room with newer paint & beautiful LVT planking wood floor & ceiling fans, newly granite Dining area w/ gas fireplace, spacious kitchen w/lots of custom cabinetry, appliances & washer/dryer stay, breakfast bar, walkout to fenced back area & spacious 2car detached garage, also 1/2 bath & laundry on main. 2nd floor has a very comfortable large master suite w/5pc bath & walk-in closet, 2 more good sized bedrooms & hall full bath. A great floor plan with spacious comfortable rooms, high ceilings, lots of windows that bring in loads of natural light, it is quaintly located within walking distance of a large grassed park, schools, and shopping as well as a quick drive to I25 for travel. The neighborhood is well kept by the HOA and has lots of sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors including Pikes Peak views!

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 7/17/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have any available units?
2296 Gilpin Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have?
Some of 2296 Gilpin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2296 Gilpin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2296 Gilpin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2296 Gilpin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2296 Gilpin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2296 Gilpin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2296 Gilpin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2296 Gilpin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2296 Gilpin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2296 Gilpin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2296 Gilpin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2296 Gilpin Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity