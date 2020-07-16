2296 Gilpin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage. The main level boasts a very spacious living room with newer paint & beautiful LVT planking wood floor & ceiling fans, newly granite Dining area w/ gas fireplace, spacious kitchen w/lots of custom cabinetry, appliances & washer/dryer stay, breakfast bar, walkout to fenced back area & spacious 2car detached garage, also 1/2 bath & laundry on main. 2nd floor has a very comfortable large master suite w/5pc bath & walk-in closet, 2 more good sized bedrooms & hall full bath. A great floor plan with spacious comfortable rooms, high ceilings, lots of windows that bring in loads of natural light, it is quaintly located within walking distance of a large grassed park, schools, and shopping as well as a quick drive to I25 for travel. The neighborhood is well kept by the HOA and has lots of sidewalks to enjoy the outdoors including Pikes Peak views!



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 7/17/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.