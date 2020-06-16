All apartments in Colorado Springs
Location

2008 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There will not be any private showings for this property at this time.
There will be an open house showing on Saturday, June 13th, from 2-4 p.m.. Please wear a mask when attending. Tenants are in the process of moving out. PLEASE DO NOT disturb tenants.
This two bedroom, two bath Victorian home sits in the heart of Old Colorado City just walking distance to shops, schools, restaurants, etc. This pet friendly space has lots of light and old time charm. The second bathroom upstairs has recently been added to the house and the kitchen was recently updated. There is a large detached two car garage with plenty of additional storage and could be used as a workshop. Fenced-in backyard is convenient for dog owners. Washer/dryer and new dishwasher on-site. Utilities not included. Please note, the house has a lot of charm but it is old. It was built in the 1890's. The floor in the the dining room is not the most beautiful, however we are not re-finishing them so that we can allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 W Cucharras St have any available units?
2008 W Cucharras St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 W Cucharras St have?
Some of 2008 W Cucharras St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 W Cucharras St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 W Cucharras St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 W Cucharras St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 W Cucharras St is pet friendly.
Does 2008 W Cucharras St offer parking?
Yes, 2008 W Cucharras St does offer parking.
Does 2008 W Cucharras St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 W Cucharras St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 W Cucharras St have a pool?
No, 2008 W Cucharras St does not have a pool.
Does 2008 W Cucharras St have accessible units?
No, 2008 W Cucharras St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 W Cucharras St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 W Cucharras St has units with dishwashers.
