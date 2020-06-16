2008 W Cucharras St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

There will not be any private showings for this property at this time.

There will be an open house showing on Saturday, June 13th, from 2-4 p.m.. Please wear a mask when attending. Tenants are in the process of moving out. PLEASE DO NOT disturb tenants.

This two bedroom, two bath Victorian home sits in the heart of Old Colorado City just walking distance to shops, schools, restaurants, etc. This pet friendly space has lots of light and old time charm. The second bathroom upstairs has recently been added to the house and the kitchen was recently updated. There is a large detached two car garage with plenty of additional storage and could be used as a workshop. Fenced-in backyard is convenient for dog owners. Washer/dryer and new dishwasher on-site. Utilities not included. Please note, the house has a lot of charm but it is old. It was built in the 1890's. The floor in the the dining room is not the most beautiful, however we are not re-finishing them so that we can allow pets.