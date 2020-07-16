1837 La Bellezza Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub tennis court

Stunning Peregrine Rancher - *Stunning Peregrine home loaded w/ lots of custom upgrades!

*WOW* Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/fabulous design elements, spacious center island/bar, S/S appliances, 6-burner gas cook top, slab granite counters & glass-door cabinets, is open to the great room.

*The great room features a wall of windows along with pegged walnut floors with 5 in. stained alder baseboard and casings highlight this main level* arches, beamed ceilings & gas log fireplace with French doors leading to the private patio with fabulous mountain views.

*The spacious dining area leading to the Tuscan patio is perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining- Enjoy the Bose speakers and endless views of the Foothills.

*The master suite w/upgraded carpet & beamed ceiling views the private patio thru French doors.

*A short hallway w/built-ins connects the master bedroom to the luxurious master bath/spa w/granite his/hers vanities & glass vessel bowls, natural stone tile floors & large soaking tub & Large Walk-in closet The 22' X 22' Tuscan central patio w/stucco, stone & large fireplace exudes with old world charm.

*An upper level features an enclosed loft & bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath & mountain views.

*The main level laundry room features a sink, cabinets & Bosch W & D. An enormous basement with R/I plumbing for bath & wet bar for future expansion.

*This home is across the street from the park, tennis courts and Elementary school



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2333637)