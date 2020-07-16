All apartments in Colorado Springs
1837 La Bellezza Grove

1837 La Bellezza Grove · (719) 592-9700
Location

1837 La Bellezza Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Peregrine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1837 La Bellezza Grove · Avail. now

$2,925

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Peregrine Rancher - *Stunning Peregrine home loaded w/ lots of custom upgrades!
*WOW* Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/fabulous design elements, spacious center island/bar, S/S appliances, 6-burner gas cook top, slab granite counters & glass-door cabinets, is open to the great room.
*The great room features a wall of windows along with pegged walnut floors with 5 in. stained alder baseboard and casings highlight this main level* arches, beamed ceilings & gas log fireplace with French doors leading to the private patio with fabulous mountain views.
*The spacious dining area leading to the Tuscan patio is perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining- Enjoy the Bose speakers and endless views of the Foothills.
*The master suite w/upgraded carpet & beamed ceiling views the private patio thru French doors.
*A short hallway w/built-ins connects the master bedroom to the luxurious master bath/spa w/granite his/hers vanities & glass vessel bowls, natural stone tile floors & large soaking tub & Large Walk-in closet The 22' X 22' Tuscan central patio w/stucco, stone & large fireplace exudes with old world charm.
*An upper level features an enclosed loft & bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath & mountain views.
*The main level laundry room features a sink, cabinets & Bosch W & D. An enormous basement with R/I plumbing for bath & wet bar for future expansion.
*This home is across the street from the park, tennis courts and Elementary school

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2333637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have any available units?
1837 La Bellezza Grove has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have?
Some of 1837 La Bellezza Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 La Bellezza Grove currently offering any rent specials?
1837 La Bellezza Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 La Bellezza Grove pet-friendly?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove offer parking?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove does not offer parking.
Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have a pool?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove does not have a pool.
Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have accessible units?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 La Bellezza Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 La Bellezza Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
