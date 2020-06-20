1459 W. Costilla Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful large home in Crown Hills Mesa! 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, and plenty of space! Beautiful fenced backyard with a patio and deck to enjoy the city lights! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area; kitchen opens to the living room with gas fireplace. Three bedrooms on the main level, and three more in the fully finished basement! Large master bedroom with a 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Plenty of space for your family, and storage too!

