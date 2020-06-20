All apartments in Colorado Springs
1459 W. Costilla Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1459 W. Costilla Street

1459 West Costilla Street · (719) 249-8057
Location

1459 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2904 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful large home in Crown Hills Mesa! 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, and plenty of space! Beautiful fenced backyard with a patio and deck to enjoy the city lights! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area; kitchen opens to the living room with gas fireplace. Three bedrooms on the main level, and three more in the fully finished basement! Large master bedroom with a 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Plenty of space for your family, and storage too!
Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 W. Costilla Street have any available units?
1459 W. Costilla Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 W. Costilla Street have?
Some of 1459 W. Costilla Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 W. Costilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
1459 W. Costilla Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 W. Costilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 W. Costilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 1459 W. Costilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 1459 W. Costilla Street does offer parking.
Does 1459 W. Costilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 W. Costilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 W. Costilla Street have a pool?
No, 1459 W. Costilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 1459 W. Costilla Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1459 W. Costilla Street has accessible units.
Does 1459 W. Costilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 W. Costilla Street has units with dishwashers.
