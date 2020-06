Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Modern, Bright, Upgraded townhome in beautiful Castle Rock. Stunning wood floors, New Carpeting, Stainless steel appliances, F/P, W/D, and master bath w/soaking tub. This home is in a wonderful location and has an attached TWO CAR garage! Water, sewer, trash included in rent



Pets ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit



Contact Eric for more information or to set up a showing assetleasingagent@gmail.com