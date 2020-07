Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed accessible parking clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location. Situated amongst the breathtaking mountain vistas, our apartments in Castle Rock, CO come in five different flexible floor plan options, complete with vinyl plank flooring, and plush carpeting. Our spacious kitchens are fitted out with modern appliances and plenty of storage space for every kind of cook. Skylights and balconies allow you to bask in the natural beauty of the surrounding area without ever having to leave your home. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!