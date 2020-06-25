3995 Starry Night Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 story home on a corner lot! Double ovens with open kitchen, dining and living area. Office on the main floor. Wonderful loft upstairs. Private backyard with room to enjoy the outdoors. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.