Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3215 Foundry Place #104N

3215 Foundry Place · (720) 307-3776
Location

3215 Foundry Place, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3215 Foundry Place #104N · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA Steelyards Paired Home - This beautiful 2BD/2.5BA paired home is centrally located in the highly sought after Steelyards section of Boulder. With newer carpet and paint, a completely updated kitchen with a gas range and a rare fenced in backyard, this home is sure to please. Enjoy the amazing flatirons views from the master bedroom balcony along with the convenience of a second floor laundry area. With an assigned covered parking space and walk in closets in each bedroom this home won't last. Walk to Google, Whole Foods, Fresh Thymes, Boulder Depot and so much more. Location, Location, Location!

-Water/Sewer/Trash and common area snow removal included.
*Sorry, no students.
**Sorry, no cats.
***Dogs under 50lbs subject to owner's approval
Zoned for 3 unrelated occupants
RHL# 00993750

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5682965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have any available units?
3215 Foundry Place #104N has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have?
Some of 3215 Foundry Place #104N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Foundry Place #104N currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Foundry Place #104N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Foundry Place #104N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Foundry Place #104N is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Foundry Place #104N does offer parking.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Foundry Place #104N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have a pool?
No, 3215 Foundry Place #104N does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have accessible units?
No, 3215 Foundry Place #104N does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Foundry Place #104N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Foundry Place #104N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3215 Foundry Place #104N has units with air conditioning.
