3215 Foundry Place #104N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA Steelyards Paired Home - This beautiful 2BD/2.5BA paired home is centrally located in the highly sought after Steelyards section of Boulder. With newer carpet and paint, a completely updated kitchen with a gas range and a rare fenced in backyard, this home is sure to please. Enjoy the amazing flatirons views from the master bedroom balcony along with the convenience of a second floor laundry area. With an assigned covered parking space and walk in closets in each bedroom this home won't last. Walk to Google, Whole Foods, Fresh Thymes, Boulder Depot and so much more. Location, Location, Location!



-Water/Sewer/Trash and common area snow removal included.

*Sorry, no students.

**Sorry, no cats.

***Dogs under 50lbs subject to owner's approval

Zoned for 3 unrelated occupants

RHL# 00993750



(RLNE5682965)