/
/
/
downtown boulder
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
181 Apartments for rent in Downtown Boulder, Boulder, CO
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,310
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
790 Walnut St. #D
790 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
*FULL RENOVATION*Just completed- 2 Bedroom with Office, Awesome Balcony, Fireplace and View of the Flatirons. - Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled upper level apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Canyon Blvd #210
1301 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1874 sqft
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 Available 08/01/20 Prime location with views, W/D, garage parking, upgrades & more! (Canyon) - This stunning 2BR, 2BA home so much to offer! The spacious master suite features an en suite bath with shower and soaking tub, plus
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Walnut Street
1714 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
952 sqft
Come tour this charming victorian home nestled in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 952 square feet of livable space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
854 Walnut Street #D
854 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
One-level Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - Live the Boulder dream! Forget the car (there is a carport should you have one) and walk to everything Downtown has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1360 Walnut Unit 404
1360 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,495
900 sqft
1360 Walnut Unit 404 Available 08/12/20 Great One Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Central Boulder - Available August 12th! - Come tour this beautiful condo conveniently located in central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1042 Spruce Street #6
1042 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
565 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! One bedroom condo with all the charm and character you expect in the heart of downtown Boulder.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
934 Spruce Street,
934 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1442 sqft
934 Spruce Street, Available 08/14/20 Awesome Three Bedroom in the Heart of Boulder - Available August 14th! - Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1360 Walnut Street
1360 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
900 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo conveniently located in central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Pearl St. #18
625 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
749 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart on Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st - Take a virtual tour now >>> https://my.matterport.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Pearl St Unit 28
625 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
748 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE West Pearl 2 Bed 1 Bath Top Floor Condo-Available Now! - Located in the Highly Desirable West Pearl neighborhood, this Rarely available Top floor condo features bamboo floors, beautifully RENOVATED Kitchen & bathroom, solar tubes
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
934 Spruce Street
934 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1442 sqft
Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442 square feet of livable space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Spruce Unit A
1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1070 sqft
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft – perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2027 10th Street
2027 10th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1358 sqft
2027 10th Street Available 07/17/20 Cozy 2bd/1ba Brick Home in the Heart of Boulder! Available July 17th! - This cozy brick home has an unbeatable location in the very heart of downtown Boulder! Located in the Mapleton Hill neighborhood, this gem
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Boulder
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Pine Street #4
1915 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1915 Pine Street #4 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available September 14h, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 Pine Street
1935 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1620 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
954 7th Street
954 7th Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Rose Hill Near Chautauqua Park with Amazing Views! - This beautifully remodeled family home is on a dead end street in a really nice and quiet neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, COSuperior, CONiwot, COLafayette, COErie, CO