university hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
175 Apartments for rent in University Hill, Boulder, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
830 20th St. Unit# 109
830 20th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
830 20th St. Unit# 109 Available 08/07/20 INCLUDES UTILITIES Large 1BR close to CU - This large 1BR apartment is in a complex about 1/2 block from 20th & Broadway. It has a pool & sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
931 Grandview Ave
931 Grandview Avenue, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1750 sqft
4 unrelated people near campus, Large home with bonus space and 2 parking spaces , full kitchen and laundry. It has 5 rooms and extra storage with large family room, dining area and large kitchen, plus a long driveway for off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1200 College Ave #202
1200 College Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
992 sqft
Pre-Marketing 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in One of the best spots on the Hill. - Enjoy this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in one of the best spots on the Hill. This 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located at 1200 College Ave Unit 202, Boulder, CO 80302.
Results within 1 mile of University Hill
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,310
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
2955 E College Avenue #143
2955 College Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
600 sqft
2955 E College Avenue #143 Available 08/03/20 Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado - Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado, Boulder campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1915 Pine Street #4
1915 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1915 Pine Street #4 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available September 14h, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1935 Pine Street
1935 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1620 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
790 Walnut St. #D
790 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
*FULL RENOVATION*Just completed- 2 Bedroom with Office, Awesome Balcony, Fireplace and View of the Flatirons. - Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled upper level apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
954 7th Street
954 7th Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Rose Hill Near Chautauqua Park with Amazing Views! - This beautifully remodeled family home is on a dead end street in a really nice and quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2950 Bixby Lane
2950 Bixby Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
I am currently a tenant at kensington apartments near CU Boulder Campus. I am looking for anyone interested in a one bedroom apartment for $1,400. The apartment has a nice quiet community. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12
3460 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1010 sqft
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 Available 10/01/20 2B/2B in Desirable Boulder Wimbledon Condos Available 10/1-7/31! - This beautiful 2B/1.5B bi-level apartment in the Wimbledon condos has been newly remodeled and is in wonderful condition.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1301 Canyon Blvd #210
1301 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1874 sqft
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 Available 08/01/20 Prime location with views, W/D, garage parking, upgrades & more! (Canyon) - This stunning 2BR, 2BA home so much to offer! The spacious master suite features an en suite bath with shower and soaking tub, plus
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A
2227 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
991 sqft
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A Available 08/15/20 Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-Lease In Whittier Neighborhood - Completely renovated two bedroom one bath condo located in Shady Creek Condos.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1805 23rd Street
1805 23rd Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1086 sqft
1805 23rd Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Townhome Near Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st! - This updated townhouse is a short walk to downtown, local parks and 29th Street Mall. Near transportation and shops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2000 Edgewood Drive
2000 Edgewood Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1380 sqft
2000 Edgewood Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Central Boulder Home - Available September 1st - Recently remodeled, light-filled N Boulder home w/ park-like backyard, abutting a creek, is close to downtown, Ideal Market area, NBRC &
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
614 Alpine Avenue #2
614 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
2038 sqft
614 Alpine Avenue #2 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 3 Level Townhouse in the Whittier/Newlands Area - Gorgeous, light-filled, fully furnished 3 level townhouse completely remodeled in 2016.
