Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
volleyball court
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder. Live walking distance from campus and minutes to Chautauqua Park, The Hill, and Pearl Street Mall! Complex features a large outdoor swimming pool, year-round hot-tub, BBQ area, a sand volleyball court, and hammocks throughout! Pets are also negotiable with current landlord references.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.5
Deposit: 1.5x Base Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.
