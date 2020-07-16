All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:39 PM

Buffalo Canyon

730 29th Street · (833) 501-3085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 29th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
Baseline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 731-3 · Avail. Aug 19

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 180 sqft

Unit 833-3 · Avail. Aug 20

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 613-2 · Avail. Aug 22

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buffalo Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
volleyball court
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder. Live walking distance from campus and minutes to Chautauqua Park, The Hill, and Pearl Street Mall! Complex features a large outdoor swimming pool, year-round hot-tub, BBQ area, a sand volleyball court, and hammocks throughout! Pets are also negotiable with current landlord references.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.5
Deposit: 1.5x Base Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Buffalo Canyon have any available units?
Buffalo Canyon has 20 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Buffalo Canyon have?
Some of Buffalo Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buffalo Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Buffalo Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buffalo Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Buffalo Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon offers parking.
Does Buffalo Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Buffalo Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon has a pool.
Does Buffalo Canyon have accessible units?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon has accessible units.
Does Buffalo Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does Buffalo Canyon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Buffalo Canyon has units with air conditioning.

