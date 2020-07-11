Apartment List
CO
/
boulder
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Whittier
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
34 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,225
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Table Mesa North
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,354
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
City Guide for Boulder, CO

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.

Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.

So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.

If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Boulder, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Boulder apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Boulder apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

