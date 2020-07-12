/
/
/
transit village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:03 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Transit Village, Boulder, CO
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
22 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,695
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2930 Bluff Street #313
2930 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1023 sqft
2930 Bluff Street #313 Available 08/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Central Boulder! - Available August 11th! - Come tour this great condo located in the Heart of Central Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Ave #407
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in the Peloton - -Spacious High End Top Floor Studio Loft Fully Furnished With Mountain Views ! -Beautiful Gas Fireplace, A/C, Wi-Fi Enabled and Voice-Controlled Lutron Lighting ! -Hardwood Flooring ! -Granite Counter Tops, Stainless
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 Foundry Place #104N
3215 Foundry Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1300 sqft
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA Steelyards Paired Home - This beautiful 2BD/2.5BA paired home is centrally located in the highly sought after Steelyards section of Boulder.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3260 Iron Forge Place #106
3260 Iron Forge Place, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
864 sqft
3260 Iron Forge Place #106 Available 08/01/20 NO SHOWINGS: One Bed Two Story Condo in The Steel Yards. Built In 2005. READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoWMzZ041I&feature=youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Transit Village
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
15 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
705 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,310
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2955 E College Avenue #143
2955 College Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
600 sqft
2955 E College Avenue #143 Available 08/03/20 Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado - Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado, Boulder campus.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3755 Birchwood Drive 44
3755 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
684 sqft
Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737 Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Pine Street #4
1915 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1915 Pine Street #4 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available September 14h, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, COSuperior, CONiwot, COLafayette, COErie, CO