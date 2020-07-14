All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

2000 Walnut

2000 Walnut Street · (979) 803-2503
Location

2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2000 Walnut.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community.
We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction
and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.5
Deposit: Varies based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Walnut have any available units?
2000 Walnut has 5 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 2000 Walnut have?
Some of 2000 Walnut's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Walnut offers parking.
Does 2000 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Walnut have a pool?
No, 2000 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 2000 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Walnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302

