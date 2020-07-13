All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes

4456 Broadway · (720) 605-1748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
North Broadway - Holiday

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B1105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D1201 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit B2204 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit A1204 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
You are invited to visit the newest addition to the ever-growing NoBo (North Boulder) neighborhood-Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes. This community is nestled between Four Mile Creek and the rolling foothills of Boulder, Colorado. Violet on Broadway is thoughtfully designed to be an ideal place to live and play with easy access to Downtown Boulder and an abundance of parks and paved trails. The community is also located on a major bus route and is walking distance to many services. Violet on Broadway is surrounded by acres of open space and offers unique floor plans with soaring 9 to 15 foot ceilings, oversized double-hung windows, expansive views of the foothills and Four Mile Creek Open Space outside your front door. Each studio, one or two bedroom apartment home includes one to three balconies (many with foothill views), slab granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and energy efficient lighting. Whether you are looking for ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22
Deposit: $450 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered parking and surface lot. One assigned spot per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have any available units?
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have?
Some of Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
