Boulder, CO
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16

2144 South Walnut Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

2144 South Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 · Avail. Jun 27

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 Available 06/27/20 Furnished, Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Boulder! Available July 1. - This updated and fully furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath town-home is located on Walnut Street, minutes from Pearl Street. Great natural light coming through to the large kitchen space fully stocked with pots, pans, plates, glassware and more. Gorgeous updated master bathroom with dual vanity, shower and separate large bathtub creates a relaxing space to unwind. Additional bedroom located downstairs with it's own updated bathroom. Perfect for a small family or two professionals wanting to have their own spaces in the home.

Unit comes with bedroom furniture, office furniture, living room furniture, including a TV for your entertainment needs.

Walking distance to Downtown Boulder, it's restaurants, shops, and transportation.

One parking space in front of unit, plus unrestricted street parking. Occupied indoor garage with space for bikes and skis.

Lease through end of December, non-renewal.

Dogs negotiable with deposit.

Call Fox Property Management today at (720) 583-4369 for more information on this property today!

Rental License: RHL-00993843
Zoning District: RH-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5498211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have any available units?
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have?
Some of 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 is pet friendly.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 offer parking?
Yes, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 does offer parking.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
