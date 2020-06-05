Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 Available 06/27/20 Furnished, Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Boulder! Available July 1. - This updated and fully furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath town-home is located on Walnut Street, minutes from Pearl Street. Great natural light coming through to the large kitchen space fully stocked with pots, pans, plates, glassware and more. Gorgeous updated master bathroom with dual vanity, shower and separate large bathtub creates a relaxing space to unwind. Additional bedroom located downstairs with it's own updated bathroom. Perfect for a small family or two professionals wanting to have their own spaces in the home.



Unit comes with bedroom furniture, office furniture, living room furniture, including a TV for your entertainment needs.



Walking distance to Downtown Boulder, it's restaurants, shops, and transportation.



One parking space in front of unit, plus unrestricted street parking. Occupied indoor garage with space for bikes and skis.



Lease through end of December, non-renewal.



Dogs negotiable with deposit.



Rental License: RHL-00993843

Zoning District: RH-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Cats Allowed



