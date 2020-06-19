Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

1050 Lehigh Street Available 08/12/20 South Boulder Home with Attached Garage - Awesome South Boulder location in cul-de sac near Bear Creek Elementary. Four bedroom split level home with hardwood floors throughout.

Three bedrooms upstairs with kitchen and dining room that opens up to back deck, and one full bathroom. Lower level includes another living room with wood burning fireplace and 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Large back yard, not fully fenced, great view of the mountains!



Lawn maintenance included in rent.



Pets negotiable depending on size, type and number of pets!



Give us a call to schedule your viewing 303-442-7368.



Property Resources Inc.

www.propertyresources.net



Zoned for 3 unrelated max.



(RLNE4008728)