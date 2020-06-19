All apartments in Boulder
1050 Lehigh Street
1050 Lehigh Street

1050 Lehigh Street · (303) 442-7368 ext. 106
Location

1050 Lehigh Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 Lehigh Street · Avail. Aug 12

$2,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1050 Lehigh Street Available 08/12/20 South Boulder Home with Attached Garage - Awesome South Boulder location in cul-de sac near Bear Creek Elementary. Four bedroom split level home with hardwood floors throughout.
Three bedrooms upstairs with kitchen and dining room that opens up to back deck, and one full bathroom. Lower level includes another living room with wood burning fireplace and 3/4 bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer and 2 car garage. Large back yard, not fully fenced, great view of the mountains!

Lawn maintenance included in rent.

Pets negotiable depending on size, type and number of pets!

Give us a call to schedule your viewing 303-442-7368.

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

Zoned for 3 unrelated max.

(RLNE4008728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Lehigh Street have any available units?
1050 Lehigh Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 Lehigh Street have?
Some of 1050 Lehigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Lehigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Lehigh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Lehigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Lehigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Lehigh Street does offer parking.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Lehigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street have a pool?
No, 1050 Lehigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 Lehigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Lehigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Lehigh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Lehigh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
