IMT Cornerstar Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

IMT Cornerstar Ranch

16363 E Fremont Ave · (720) 370-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 011635 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 012434 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 011025 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 012031 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 011738 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 011527 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Cornerstar Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
basketball court
business center
internet access
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Cornerstar Ranch is comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located in Aurora, CO. Each home includes an array of interior amenities from fully equipped gourmet kitchens and garden tubs to in-home washer/dryers and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court, a resort-style pool with a lounge and sundeck, and a theater room. IMT Cornerstar Ranch is pet friendly with an elite dog park with agility course.

IMT Cornerstar Ranch's prime location is equipped with a variety of restaurant, retail entertainment options with Cornerstar Shopping Center in close proximity. Just outside their doors, residents have direct entry to the Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park with miles of walking trails and sweeping views of the Rocky Mountain Front Range. IMT Cornerstar Ranch also has convenient access to E-470 freeway giving residents an easy commute to the best that the greater Denver area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom - $200 2 bedroom - $250 3 bedroom - $300
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 for 1 pet $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have any available units?
IMT Cornerstar Ranch has 33 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have?
Some of IMT Cornerstar Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Cornerstar Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Cornerstar Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Cornerstar Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Cornerstar Ranch is pet friendly.
Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch offer parking?
Yes, IMT Cornerstar Ranch offers parking.
Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Cornerstar Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have a pool?
Yes, IMT Cornerstar Ranch has a pool.
Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have accessible units?
No, IMT Cornerstar Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Cornerstar Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, IMT Cornerstar Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.

