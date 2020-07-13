Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry range walk in closets patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park pool pool table 24hr maintenance hot tub media room trash valet volleyball court cats allowed garage parking gym basketball court business center internet access

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Cornerstar Ranch is comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located in Aurora, CO. Each home includes an array of interior amenities from fully equipped gourmet kitchens and garden tubs to in-home washer/dryers and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court, a resort-style pool with a lounge and sundeck, and a theater room. IMT Cornerstar Ranch is pet friendly with an elite dog park with agility course.



IMT Cornerstar Ranch's prime location is equipped with a variety of restaurant, retail entertainment options with Cornerstar Shopping Center in close proximity. Just outside their doors, residents have direct entry to the Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park with miles of walking trails and sweeping views of the Rocky Mountain Front Range. IMT Cornerstar Ranch also has convenient access to E-470 freeway giving residents an easy commute to the best that the greater Denver area has to offer.