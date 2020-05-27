Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch house 4bed 2ba updated kit, stainless, granite hdwds gr8 street appeal - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com You will love this floor plan. Open design. Everything is brand new. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite tile counter tops, white cabinets, new stainless appliances including microwave and tiled floor. Garage was converted into 4th bedroom or study. 2 bathrooms. Large living room with laminate wood flooring and dining room tiled. Laundry room off of dining room. 3 big bedrooms with master bath. Totally updated bathrooms. Two tone gray and white paint. New carpet. Huge covered patio with nice flat yard. Big shed in back for additional storage. Great street appeal. Beautiful home. Driveway to keep cars off the street. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. 1900 sf. Hoffman Heights house, completely renovated. Please drive by and take a look at the house and the neighborhood to see if everything meets your criteria before setting up a showing. Any questions, please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address you are interested in. Thanks for your interest.



(RLNE4210951)