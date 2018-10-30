All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 965 S Evanston Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
965 S Evanston Cir
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

965 S Evanston Cir

965 South Evanston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

965 South Evanston Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2BD, 3BA Townhouse with Finished Basement, Clubhouse and Pool - THE BASICS

RENT: $1840
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
PARKING: 1 assigned spot plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $40 HOA fee that covers water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4738162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 S Evanston Cir have any available units?
965 S Evanston Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 S Evanston Cir have?
Some of 965 S Evanston Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 S Evanston Cir currently offering any rent specials?
965 S Evanston Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 S Evanston Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 S Evanston Cir is pet friendly.
Does 965 S Evanston Cir offer parking?
Yes, 965 S Evanston Cir offers parking.
Does 965 S Evanston Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 965 S Evanston Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 S Evanston Cir have a pool?
Yes, 965 S Evanston Cir has a pool.
Does 965 S Evanston Cir have accessible units?
No, 965 S Evanston Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 965 S Evanston Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 S Evanston Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College