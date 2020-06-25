All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
908 South Walden Way #104 - 1
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:13 PM

908 South Walden Way #104 - 1

908 South Walden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

908 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice Ground level 1 bedroom unit, ready for move in now.
New carpet in bedroom with walk-in closet, new flooring in living area and dining area, wood burning fireplace, remodeled bathroom with nice soaking tub,
enclosed patio, washer and dryer.
Trash and water included in rent.
Pool in the summer.
Close to 225 and light rail.
Close to Buckley Air Force Base

Get it before it's gone,

See the virtual tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fFLfx9x7XYw

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have any available units?
908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have?
Some of 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 offer parking?
No, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 has a pool.
Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 South Walden Way #104 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College