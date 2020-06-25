908 South Walden Way #104 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nice Ground level 1 bedroom unit, ready for move in now.

New carpet in bedroom with walk-in closet, new flooring in living area and dining area, wood burning fireplace, remodeled bathroom with nice soaking tub,

enclosed patio, washer and dryer.

Trash and water included in rent.

Pool in the summer.

Close to 225 and light rail.

Close to Buckley Air Force Base



Get it before it's gone,



See the virtual tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fFLfx9x7XYw



Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730