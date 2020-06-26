861 Victor Street,

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Hoffman Town 5th Flag! This is the perfect home for your family! - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Hoffman Town 5th Flg. This house also features a A cute covered porch welcomes the entry with a long driveway on the side of the house for at least three cars or RV/Trailer.



This house recently had fresh new paint. The features a nice living space floors (new carpet/hardwoods), nicely appointed kitchen countertops, cabinets, and tile floors, and the nice bathroom vanity, floor & tile accents. This home has a brand new water heater and furnace. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.



This neighborhood is in walking distance to the elementary school, close to grocery, the post office, the hospital and easy access to I-25.



The house will be ready for a new tenant by June 15th.



*Rent is $1875 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1800 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minumum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 3675.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



