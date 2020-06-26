All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

861 Victor Street,

861 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

861 Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Beautiful Home in Hoffman Town 5th Flag! This is the perfect home for your family! - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Hoffman Town 5th Flg. This house also features a A cute covered porch welcomes the entry with a long driveway on the side of the house for at least three cars or RV/Trailer.

This house recently had fresh new paint. The features a nice living space floors (new carpet/hardwoods), nicely appointed kitchen countertops, cabinets, and tile floors, and the nice bathroom vanity, floor & tile accents. This home has a brand new water heater and furnace. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your family.

This neighborhood is in walking distance to the elementary school, close to grocery, the post office, the hospital and easy access to I-25.

The house will be ready for a new tenant by June 15th.

*Rent is $1875 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1800 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minumum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 3675.00, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4935472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Victor Street, have any available units?
861 Victor Street, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Victor Street, have?
Some of 861 Victor Street,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Victor Street, currently offering any rent specials?
861 Victor Street, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Victor Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 Victor Street, is pet friendly.
Does 861 Victor Street, offer parking?
No, 861 Victor Street, does not offer parking.
Does 861 Victor Street, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 Victor Street, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Victor Street, have a pool?
No, 861 Victor Street, does not have a pool.
Does 861 Victor Street, have accessible units?
No, 861 Victor Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Victor Street, have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Victor Street, does not have units with dishwashers.
