7908 S Algonquian Ct

Heritage Eagle Bend

Age restricted 45+

This is a great end unit Townhouse That is ON THE GOLF COURSE

Not only will you love the convenience of having your yard work taken care of and snow removal in the winter, you will enjoy the privacy as well as the expansive view of the 8th fairway and the 7th hole green. This very popular floor plan has it all! New stainless appliances in kitchen as well as new washer and dryer included. Wonderful walkout in basement with lots of storage space and large side yard. The HOA fees are included giving full access to all amenities at the club house.

