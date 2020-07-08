All apartments in Aurora
7908 S Algonquian Ct
7908 S Algonquian Ct

7908 South Algonquian Court · No Longer Available
Location

7908 South Algonquian Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
Heritage Eagle Bend Townhome - Property Id: 274929

Heritage Eagle Bend
Age restricted 45+
This is a great end unit Townhouse That is ON THE GOLF COURSE
Not only will you love the convenience of having your yard work taken care of and snow removal in the winter, you will enjoy the privacy as well as the expansive view of the 8th fairway and the 7th hole green. This very popular floor plan has it all! New stainless appliances in kitchen as well as new washer and dryer included. Wonderful walkout in basement with lots of storage space and large side yard. The HOA fees are included giving full access to all amenities at the club house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274929
Property Id 274929

(RLNE5760867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

