7635 S Winnipeg Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL townhome. It has a spacious upstairs master bedroom, master bathroom, and large walk-in closet. It has same floor laundry so no hauling your laundry up and down the stairs. The other two bedrooms are also upstairs which provides separation from the rest of the house. The main floor is light, bright and open with a separate flex space that could be used as an office, library, playroom, or whatever other option suits your needs. There is plenty of storage, an unfinished basement and attached two car garage. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Dogs permitted. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If you would like to find out how to view this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com