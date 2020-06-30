All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7635 S Winnipeg Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7635 S Winnipeg Ct
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

7635 S Winnipeg Ct

7635 South Winnipeg Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7635 South Winnipeg Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL townhome. It has a spacious upstairs master bedroom, master bathroom, and large walk-in closet. It has same floor laundry so no hauling your laundry up and down the stairs. The other two bedrooms are also upstairs which provides separation from the rest of the house. The main floor is light, bright and open with a separate flex space that could be used as an office, library, playroom, or whatever other option suits your needs. There is plenty of storage, an unfinished basement and attached two car garage. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Dogs permitted. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If you would like to find out how to view this property, please contact Rentals@Tedarla.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have any available units?
7635 S Winnipeg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have?
Some of 7635 S Winnipeg Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 S Winnipeg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7635 S Winnipeg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 S Winnipeg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct offers parking.
Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have a pool?
No, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have accessible units?
No, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 S Winnipeg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 S Winnipeg Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College