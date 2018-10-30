7034 S Versailles St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come check out this AMAZING home in Saddle Rock East. It is available on Nov 11, 2019. This home has been updated from top to bottom with high end finishes. This home has to be one of the best in the community. Beautiful architecture and arches all throughout this space. This wide open floor plan has high ceilings and just feels grand. The kitchen has TONS of cabinet storage, granite counter with breakfast bar, hot water dispenser and all appliances included.



There is a formal dining room as well as an office off the front of the home. A main floor master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. The master bath has a deep soaker tub and shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet.



Upstairs includes one bedroom and a loft area that can double as a second office, study room or play area. There is a full bath with tub on the upper level as well.



The basement is fully finished out to perfection. This is the perfect space for entertaining friends, having out of town guests and perfect for the family. The space includes a pool table that will stay with the rental as well as all the furniture in the game room area. The space includes an amazing wet bar with stools, TV and wine cooler. There is a large family room and two more bedrooms and a shared 3/4 bath.



The backyard is an oasis and an amazing landscape. The pond provides a soothing tranquil space to relax and enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.



This community is amazing as well. It is in the Cherry Creek School District. The community features a clubhouse, two pools, pickleball courts. They take care of snow removal and there is on street parking for guests only.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash/Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/7034-S-VERSAILLES-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET