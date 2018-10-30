All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7034 S Versailles St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7034 S Versailles St
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:37 AM

7034 S Versailles St

7034 South Versailles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7034 South Versailles Street, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come check out this AMAZING home in Saddle Rock East. It is available on Nov 11, 2019. This home has been updated from top to bottom with high end finishes. This home has to be one of the best in the community. Beautiful architecture and arches all throughout this space. This wide open floor plan has high ceilings and just feels grand. The kitchen has TONS of cabinet storage, granite counter with breakfast bar, hot water dispenser and all appliances included.

There is a formal dining room as well as an office off the front of the home. A main floor master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. The master bath has a deep soaker tub and shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet.

Upstairs includes one bedroom and a loft area that can double as a second office, study room or play area. There is a full bath with tub on the upper level as well.

The basement is fully finished out to perfection. This is the perfect space for entertaining friends, having out of town guests and perfect for the family. The space includes a pool table that will stay with the rental as well as all the furniture in the game room area. The space includes an amazing wet bar with stools, TV and wine cooler. There is a large family room and two more bedrooms and a shared 3/4 bath.

The backyard is an oasis and an amazing landscape. The pond provides a soothing tranquil space to relax and enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.

This community is amazing as well. It is in the Cherry Creek School District. The community features a clubhouse, two pools, pickleball courts. They take care of snow removal and there is on street parking for guests only.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash/Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/7034-S-VERSAILLES-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 S Versailles St have any available units?
7034 S Versailles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 S Versailles St have?
Some of 7034 S Versailles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 S Versailles St currently offering any rent specials?
7034 S Versailles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 S Versailles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7034 S Versailles St is pet friendly.
Does 7034 S Versailles St offer parking?
Yes, 7034 S Versailles St offers parking.
Does 7034 S Versailles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7034 S Versailles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 S Versailles St have a pool?
Yes, 7034 S Versailles St has a pool.
Does 7034 S Versailles St have accessible units?
No, 7034 S Versailles St does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 S Versailles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 S Versailles St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College