577 South Mobile Place

This beautiful townhome in Centre Pointe has 2 master bedrooms with private bathrooms plus an additional half bath and will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love the brand new carpet throughout! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a lovely loft that is perfect for an office, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the lovely porch. Nearby are Centre Pointe Park and many shopping/dining options including Town Center only 1 mile away! Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and Light Rail/Park N Ride stations.



Nearby schools include Tollgate Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #872792.



