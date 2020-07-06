4629 S Idalia St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca5f2d1044 ---- Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath single family home in Aurora. Enjoy 3,300 sqft of this lovely home! This house features large bedrooms, a finished basement, 2 car garage, dining room, rec room, fireplace, sun room and fenced yard with a patio.The Townhomes at Riverfront Park are a genuine treasure in the heart of downtown Denver. Great location within the Pheasant Run area. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com