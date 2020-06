Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

One Bedroom Lakepointe Condo For Rent! No Stairs! - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lakepointe condominium located on the main floor. This condo has an enclosed sunroom! 2 new ceiling fans. Neutral colored carpets. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Close to the swimming pool and just East of Quincy Reservoir. Shopping close by. Wood floors in dining area. 1 reserved parking space. Great access to DIA and E470. Don't Miss This Great Rate! For more information please call Heartstone Properties LLC at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.



