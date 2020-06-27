All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4292 S Salida Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4292 S Salida Way
Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:20 AM

4292 S Salida Way

4292 South Salida Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4292 South Salida Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful condo has been renovated and meticulously cared for. It will be available for rent on September 1, 2019. This is a two bed, one and a half bath condo. It features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer are included. There is a walk-out balcony overlooking the community pool as well. The large living room includes a fireplace. Owner is in the process of installing a window A/C unit. You are across the street from a dog park and from Quincy Reservoir. Nearby shopping and restaurants are very close to the Condo. Please read below to find qualifications to lease.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following...

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history

Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.
The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 S Salida Way have any available units?
4292 S Salida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4292 S Salida Way have?
Some of 4292 S Salida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4292 S Salida Way currently offering any rent specials?
4292 S Salida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 S Salida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4292 S Salida Way is pet friendly.
Does 4292 S Salida Way offer parking?
No, 4292 S Salida Way does not offer parking.
Does 4292 S Salida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4292 S Salida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 S Salida Way have a pool?
Yes, 4292 S Salida Way has a pool.
Does 4292 S Salida Way have accessible units?
No, 4292 S Salida Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 S Salida Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4292 S Salida Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College