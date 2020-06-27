4292 S Salida Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful condo has been renovated and meticulously cared for. It will be available for rent on September 1, 2019. This is a two bed, one and a half bath condo. It features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer are included. There is a walk-out balcony overlooking the community pool as well. The large living room includes a fireplace. Owner is in the process of installing a window A/C unit. You are across the street from a dog park and from Quincy Reservoir. Nearby shopping and restaurants are very close to the Condo. Please read below to find qualifications to lease.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults that will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following...



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history



Reference checks



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.