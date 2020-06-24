4217 South Richfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking garage internet access

This property is located near shopping, walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. This darling condo is a ranch style with finished walk out basement and a detached one car garage. Beautiful large wood burning fireplace in living room for the cold night in winter and air conditioner for the sweltering nights of summer. Located in Cherry Creek School District. You'll have access to Cimarron Elementary, Horizon and Smokey Hill High School . Neutral colored carpeting for any color furniture. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Parker road and 20 mins to the tech center. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248ext103.