Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4217 South Richfield Way
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:38 PM

4217 South Richfield Way

4217 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

4217 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This property is located near shopping, walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. This darling condo is a ranch style with finished walk out basement and a detached one car garage. Beautiful large wood burning fireplace in living room for the cold night in winter and air conditioner for the sweltering nights of summer. Located in Cherry Creek School District. You'll have access to Cimarron Elementary, Horizon and Smokey Hill High School . Neutral colored carpeting for any color furniture. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir, Parker road and 20 mins to the tech center. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248ext103.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 South Richfield Way have any available units?
4217 South Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 South Richfield Way have?
Some of 4217 South Richfield Way's amenities include garage, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 South Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4217 South Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 South Richfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 4217 South Richfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4217 South Richfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 4217 South Richfield Way offers parking.
Does 4217 South Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 South Richfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 South Richfield Way have a pool?
No, 4217 South Richfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 4217 South Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4217 South Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 South Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 South Richfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
