Large house with 1500 sq feet main floor and 1500 sq feet downstairs.

Hardwood floors throughout the house.

Kitchen has Updated appliances, master bedroom has renovated bathroom.

Nice big backyard with a beautiful garden. Has plenty of parking space for RV, campers and boat.

Very quite and friendly neighborhood. All neighbors been there for 20-30 years. You will love this place its located near Chambers and

E Hampden, walking distance to the park and schools.