3048 South Macon Circle

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #882320



This Amazing home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and has a total of 1900 square feet of living space. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage and granite countertops. It is complete with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It also has a spacious living room, with a cozy fireplace, and a dining room. Enjoy the additional space of the great room and the finished basement. Extra Amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in the unit for your use! This gorgeous property also includes an attached 2 car garage and backs to open space. Relax outdoors on the private fenced patio!



HOA offers year round indoor heated pool, outdoor heated pool, tennis courts, clubhouse w/pool tables, steam room/ Sauna, event center and security.



Convenient location with 3 miles of walking paths, 4 private lakes, retail shops, light rail/bus transportation and is just minutes away from DU, Denver International Airport, Cherry Creek and the DTC. Nearby schools include Polton Community Elementary School, Overland High Scholl and Prairie Middle school. Property is within a 5 minute drive to Cherry Creek State Park and near Eastridge Park, Utah Park and Jewell Wetlands.



Water, Sewer, recycling & trash are included in the rent.



Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit!!



