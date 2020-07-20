All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

3048 South Macon Circle

3048 S Macon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3048 S Macon Cir, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #882320

This Amazing home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and has a total of 1900 square feet of living space. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage and granite countertops. It is complete with stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It also has a spacious living room, with a cozy fireplace, and a dining room. Enjoy the additional space of the great room and the finished basement. Extra Amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in the unit for your use! This gorgeous property also includes an attached 2 car garage and backs to open space. Relax outdoors on the private fenced patio!

HOA offers year round indoor heated pool, outdoor heated pool, tennis courts, clubhouse w/pool tables, steam room/ Sauna, event center and security.

Convenient location with 3 miles of walking paths, 4 private lakes, retail shops, light rail/bus transportation and is just minutes away from DU, Denver International Airport, Cherry Creek and the DTC. Nearby schools include Polton Community Elementary School, Overland High Scholl and Prairie Middle school. Property is within a 5 minute drive to Cherry Creek State Park and near Eastridge Park, Utah Park and Jewell Wetlands.

Water, Sewer, recycling & trash are included in the rent.

Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 South Macon Circle have any available units?
3048 South Macon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 South Macon Circle have?
Some of 3048 South Macon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 South Macon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3048 South Macon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 South Macon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle offers parking.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle has a pool.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have accessible units?
No, 3048 South Macon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 South Macon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 South Macon Circle has units with dishwashers.
